Man convicted of domestic violence after Saratoga County trial

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man was convicted of eight charges last week following a two-week trial in Saratoga County Court that focused on a series of attacks on a woman with whom he had a relationship.

Daniel J. Guynup, 21, was convicted of choking and injuring the woman during incidents last summer in Corinth and Saratoga Springs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He was found guilty of felony counts of strangulation and assault as well as numerous misdemeanors for incidents last August, which included threatening her with a metal tool.

The victim suffered numerous bruises and contusions to her head and body. She testified against Guynup at trial.

He faces up to 7 years in state prison on each felony charge when sentenced March 26 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 6