Man convicted of domestic violence after Saratoga County trial
BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man was convicted of eight charges last week following a two-week trial in Saratoga County Court that focused on a series of attacks on a woman with whom he had a relationship.

Daniel J. Guynup, 21, was convicted of choking and injuring the woman during incidents last summer in Corinth and Saratoga Springs.

He was found guilty of felony counts of strangulation and assault as well as numerous misdemeanors for incidents last August, which included threatening her with a metal tool.

The victim suffered numerous bruises and contusions to her head and body. She testified against Guynup at trial.

He faces up to 7 years in state prison on each felony charge when sentenced March 26 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

