Man convicted of all charges in Glens Falls shooting case

"They prepared and presented the case well," he said. "We are pleased with the verdict. This was a very difficult case for the family."

Defense lawyer Jeff Matte had no comment afterward.

The jury deliberated more than two hours after a long day of testimony and closing arguments Monday. They were sent home at 9 p.m. by acting Warren County Judge Kelly McKeighan.

The panel had McKeighan direct that they re-hear the 911 call placed by the man who testified he was nearly hit by the shotgun blast as well as the bodycam video from the first officer to question Marcantonio after the gunshot report.

In that video, Marcantonio is seen telling Glens Falls Police Sgt. Miguel Chico that he didn't know what happened as police arrived at the home moments after the gunfire.

That is different from what Marcantonio testified Monday, when he told the jury that the man whose home was shot, Shannon Gilligan, attacked him and stabbed him with a knife, and the gun went off when they struggled over it.