JACKSON — A Stillwater man has been charged with burglarizing a home in Jackson over the summer, police records show.

Cody R. Cook, 26, was arrested in connection with a break-in reported to State Police on Aug. 24, according to the State Police public information website.

Police did not say what, if anything, was stolen.

Cook was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.

