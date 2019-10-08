JACKSON — A Stillwater man has been charged with burglarizing a home in Jackson over the summer, police records show.
Cody R. Cook, 26, was arrested in connection with a break-in reported to State Police on Aug. 24, according to the State Police public information website.
Police did not say what, if anything, was stolen.
Cook was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.
