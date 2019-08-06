A central New York man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stole more than $2,000 from an Essex County resident's bank account, police said.
Joshua C. Shultz, 24, of Newark, was arrested in connection with the unauthorized withdrawals from the victim's bank account during a three-day period in May, according to State Police. In all, $2,159 was taken, and he was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, records show.
It was unclear whether Shultz knew the victim. He was arraigned and sent to Essex County Jail for lack of bail pending prosecution in court.
