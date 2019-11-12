QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was arrested this week for allegedly burglarizing the restaurant where he worked over the summer, according to police.
Michael T. Mulvey III, 20, was arrested in connection with the Aug. 13 theft of $300 from the Taco Bell eatery on Upper Glen Street, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Police said he had formerly worked at the restaurant and had a key to let himself in.
He was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
Sheriff's Investigator Jesse Wittenberg made the arrest.
