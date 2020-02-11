Man charged with stealing wallet from hospital parking lot

GLENS FALLS — A Schroon Lake man faces two charges for allegedly stealing a wallet from a vehicle in the parking lot of Glens Falls Hospital and trying to use a debit card that was in it, police records show.

Joseph W. Welch, 38, was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor identity theft after an investigation by Glens Falls Police into the theft last August, according to Glens Falls Police. Police were not able to locate Welch until this week.

Police said the wallet was in a vehicle's glove box, and Welch tried to use the debit card at a nearby convenience store but the transaction was declined because of an invalid PIN.

Welch, who has a long criminal history that includes at least two prior felony convictions, was sent to Warren County Jail after his arrest. But he had been released as of Tuesday morning.

