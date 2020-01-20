Man charged with stabbing, beating in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE -- A Lake George man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly cut another man with a knife and hit him with a tire iron at a home on Route 9N late Sunday, police said.

No life-threatening injuries were reported in the 11:15 p.m. incident at a home near Transfer Road, according to State Police.

Police said the 56-year-old victim, whose name wasn't released, fled the home after being assaulted by a man with whom he is in a relationship. He suffered cuts to his chest and rib injuries and fled the home to call 911 from a parked car, authorities said.

Jason L. Bradway, 45, was taken into custody at the home, and charged with felony counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon, and misdemeanor criminal mischief and menacing, according to State Police.

He was being held pending arraignment Monday morning in Warren County CAP Court.

