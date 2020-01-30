Man charged with selling prescription drugs in Port Henry

PORT HENRY — A Port Henry man faces four felony charges for allegedly selling prescription drugs in Port Henry, according to State Police.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Timothy M. McCaffrey Jr., 35, faces two counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance after an investigation by the State Police and Essex County District Attorney's Office, police said in a news release.

He is accused of selling buprenorphine pills and Suboxone strips to an undercover police officer or informant. An Essex County grand jury indicted him on the charges.

McCaffrey was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0