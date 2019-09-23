GREENFIELD -- A Ballston Spa man was charged with burglary Friday for allegedly illegally entering a home in Greenfield, according to police.
Dylan M. Capone, 20, was arrested in connection with a Sept. 16 burglary complaint, State Police records show.
Police did not say what, if anything, was stolen.
He was charged with first-degree burglary, a felony, and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail. He had been released as of Monday morning.
