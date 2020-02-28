Man charged with rape in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — A man who police said was homeless was arrested this week for allegedly raping an underage girl, police said.

Austin M. Mullarkey, 20, was arrested after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office into accusations that he had sex with a girl under the age of 15, officials said.

He was charged with second-degree rape, a felony, because the girl was too young to legally consent. There was no allegation he physically forced her to have sex.

Mullarkey was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Fort Edward Police, Washington County Probation Department and Washington County District Attorney's Office. Sheriff's Investigator Jennifer Noble and Deputy John LaTour handled the case.

