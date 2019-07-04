QUEENSBURY -- A Glens Falls man who is on probation for a felony conviction in a gun theft case was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a woman's purse from a shopping cart at a store in Queensbury, records show.
Joshua M. Pultorak, 24, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and misdemeanor petit larceny for a theft that occurred last month at an unspecified store, according to State Police.
Police said the victim had left it behind in a shopping cart, and Pultorak took it. It was unclear whether the purse or its contents were recovered.
Pultorak was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
He is on probation for a grand larceny conviction in Saratoga County Court last July that stemmed from the theft of a gun from an acquaintance in Hadley in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.