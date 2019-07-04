{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A Glens Falls man who is on probation for a felony conviction in a gun theft case was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a woman's purse from a shopping cart at a store in Queensbury, records show.

Joshua M. Pultorak, 24, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and misdemeanor petit larceny for a theft that occurred last month at an unspecified store, according to State Police.

Police said the victim had left it behind in a shopping cart, and Pultorak took it. It was unclear whether the purse or its contents were recovered.

Pultorak was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

He is on probation for a grand larceny conviction in Saratoga County Court last July that stemmed from the theft of a gun from an acquaintance in Hadley in 2017.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments