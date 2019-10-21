QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls man who was arrested last week for allegedly sexually assaulting a student in the SUNY Adirondack dorm has been charged with sexual abuse of three other young women, police said.
Alajhed “A.J.” Carl, 20, faces three additional misdemeanor charges of third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly fondling young women without their consent the night of Oct. 11.
That's the same night he allegedly pinned down and forcibly fondled an 18-year-old girl in a dorm room, resulting in a felony first-degree sexual abuse count, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Carl is a two-time felon who is not a student at the college, but was allowed in the dorm by a student who invited him to a party.
Police said when he was arrested that they had received information that he may have accosted others that night, and sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said three other complainants were located.
He said the incidents happened at a series of gatherings in the dorm, during which Carl was accused of grabbing or touching the young women's "sexual or intimate parts" without their consent. No injuries were reported.
Carl was arraigned on the additional charges and returned to Warren County Jail, where he has been held since he was charged with violating his parole after Oct. 11 incident.
He is on 2018 felony convictions for attempted robbery and tampering with physical evidence, which stemmed from a 2017 gunpoint home invasion robbery in West Glens Falls, a 2016 assault and mugging in Glens Falls, a 2015 car theft in Queensbury and use of someone else’s urine to try to pass a drug test, as well as a variety of other crimes.
He was initially paroled in January, but violated parole and was returned to jail. He was released again in May and is on parole until October 2020, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Service.
Carl is being represented by the Warren County Public Defender's Office, which had no comment on the charges as of Monday afternoon.
He faces up to 7 years in state prison on the felony charge, and 60 days in the county jail on each of the misdemeanors.
