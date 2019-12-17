Man charged with manslaughter for fatal crash seeks dismissal

QUEENSBURY — The man blamed for a fatal crash that killed a Horicon boatbuilder and town official is seeking to have the criminal case against him dismissed, arguing in part that the police decision to deflate at least one of his tires during a chase led to the collision.
Lawyers for Skyler B. Crouse have asked Warren County Judge John Hall to throw out the manslaughter case against him for the Sept. 26 crash on the Northway that killed 38-year-old Brant Lake resident Joseph D. Turcotte.
Police said Crouse, 30, sped away from state troopers who tried to stop him on the northbound Northway that morning, driving over 100 mph north. Troopers and Warren County sheriff's officers gave chase, and just south of Exit 25, spiked tire deflaters were placed across the highway to try to flatten Crouse's tires.
Authorities said at least one of the tires was punctured.
Key to the case will be how quickly the tire or tires deflated, and whether Crouse seemed to lose control of his vehicle afterward. He managed to drive off the highway, down the exit ramp and hit Turcotte's pickup truck, which was getting off the highway and approaching the Route 8 intersection, squarely from behind, officials said.
Crouse's truck then continued across Route 8 and onto the northbound entrance ramp, where he got out and tried to run off into woods. A police dog latched onto his buttocks, ending his flight.
"The actions that rendered the defendant's vehicle disabled and out of control were not committed by the defendant, but by law enforcement in deploying a spike strip on a heavily traveled highway," attorney Marc Pallozzi wrote. "By their very nature, spike strips are intended to deflate tires, disable vehicles and/or cause them to crash. The act of deploying a spike strip is dangerous."
A number of law enforcement agencies have stopped using them, after a 2012 FBI bulletin "urged" them to find other ways to halt chases and avoid injuries, Pallozzi wrote.
The defense is also seeking dismissal of the indictment on grounds that evidence is insufficient to support the charges, in particular the felony reckless endangerment and first-degree assault counts because Crouse's actions.
The Warren County District Attorney's Office had not responded to the motion as of Tuesday morning.
Crouse pleaded not guilty Oct. 4 to a 12-count manslaughter and assault indictment for allegedly slamming a pickup truck into one driven by Turcotte, 38, and for a series of bizarre actions afterward that included exposing his genitalia to staff at Glens Falls Hospital and spitting on a television cameraman.
Police said Turcotte’s truck was hit from behind with such force that it flipped end over end as Crouse fled from police who had clocked him driving 90 mph in a construction zone near Exit 18 in Queensbury.
Court records show he told state troopers after the crash that he was "mentally insane and on drugs" and was a heavy opioid user. Police said the full-size pickup he drove hit 111 mph at one point during the chase.
Crouse's co-counsel, Matthew Chauvin, said it was too early in the case to say whether a plea deal would be reached, or trial required.
"This is a major case with a lot of moving parts," he said.
Crouse had agreed at his arraignment to have a "pre-plea" investigation done to facilitate plea talks, when represented by different counsel. He, or someone on his behalf, then retained attorney James Knox, who withdrew from the case within days because of an unspecified conflict of interest.
Chauvin's firm was then hired, and withdrew consent for the pre-plea investigation. Chauvin called a pre-plea report "premature" at this point.
Crouse, who gave police addresses in Akewsasne, Plattsburgh and Nedrow, near Syracuse, has not been in court since his Oct. 4 arraignment, and no additional court dates had been set as of Tuesday.
He is being held in Warren County Jail pending further court action. He faces up to 25 years in state prison.
