Man charged with manslaughter for fatal crash seeks dismissal

QUEENSBURY — The man blamed for a fatal crash that killed a Horicon boatbuilder and town official is seeking to have the criminal case against him dismissed, arguing in part that the police decision to deflate at least one of his tires during a chase led to the collision.

Lawyers for Skyler B. Crouse have asked Warren County Judge John Hall to throw out the manslaughter case against him for the Sept. 26 crash on the Northway that killed 38-year-old Brant Lake resident Joseph D. Turcotte.

Police said Crouse, 30, sped away from state troopers who tried to stop him on the northbound Northway that morning, driving over 100 mph north. Troopers and Warren County sheriff's officers gave chase, and just south of Exit 25, spiked tire deflaters were placed across the highway to try to flatten Crouse's tires.

Authorities said at least one of the tires was punctured.

Key to the case will be how quickly the tire or tires deflated, and whether Crouse seemed to lose control of his vehicle afterward. He managed to drive off the highway, down the exit ramp and hit Turcotte's pickup truck, which was getting off the highway and approaching the Route 8 intersection, squarely from behind, officials said.