Man charged with gun sales gets probation

FORT EDWARD — A Vermont man who police arrested last spring for illegally selling guns, including handguns and semiautomatic assault-style rifles, in Washington County was sentenced Friday to probation after his guilty plea to a felony.
Lance B. Lozier, 34, of Barre, avoided a jail term in part because of evidentiary issues stemming from a comment he made when being questioned by police, authorities said.
Lozier was arrested last April after a traffic stop by State Police on Route 4 in Whitehall last April 9. Police found three handguns and a rifle that Lozier allegedly had brought over to New York from Vermont in the vehicle, which was stopped because a front-seat passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
The guns included a .40-caliber handgun, 9mm handgun, .22-caliber revolver and Savage Arms .223-caliber rifle, court records show. None of the handguns was registered in New York.
Lozier was questioned, and admitted he was bringing the guns to a person in Washington County to sell them.
Court records show he sold multiple AK-47 assault rifles as well as a variety of drugs to contacts in New York over a period of years. He told police that he would legally buy the guns in Vermont and then sell them to any interested buyers in New York and Vermont.
He was initially offered a plea deal that included a 3.5-year prison sentence. But as the case progressed, Lozier's comment during questioning about whether he should consult a "public defender" was determined to be potentially problematic for the admissibility of his confession at trial.
His lawyer, James Knox, had no comment on the case Friday. Lozier had no comment at sentencing as well.
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said that as the case was investigated further, authorities were able to determine to whom Lozier brought guns.
"There were some evidence issues in the case, but when we investigated further we determined he wasn't a hardened gun runner as it appeared," Jordan said.
Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced Lozier to 5 years on probation for his guilty plea to criminal possession of a firearm. Lozier's probation will be transferred to Vermont.
Federal prosecutors were consulted, but determined not to file federal charges.
