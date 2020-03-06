Man charged with gun sales gets probation

FORT EDWARD — A Vermont man who police arrested last spring for illegally selling guns, including handguns and semiautomatic assault-style rifles, in Washington County was sentenced Friday to probation after his guilty plea to a felony.

Lance B. Lozier, 34, of Barre, avoided a jail term in part because of evidentiary issues stemming from a comment he made when being questioned by police, authorities said.

Lozier was arrested last April after a traffic stop by State Police on Route 4 in Whitehall last April 9. Police found three handguns and a rifle that Lozier allegedly had brought over to New York from Vermont in the vehicle, which was stopped because a front-seat passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

The guns included a .40-caliber handgun, 9mm handgun, .22-caliber revolver and Savage Arms .223-caliber rifle, court records show. None of the handguns was registered in New York.

Lozier was questioned, and admitted he was bringing the guns to a person in Washington County to sell them.

Court records show he sold multiple AK-47 assault rifles as well as a variety of drugs to contacts in New York over a period of years. He told police that he would legally buy the guns in Vermont and then sell them to any interested buyers in New York and Vermont.