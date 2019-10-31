{{featured_button_text}}

GREENWICH — A Schuylerville man was charged with a felony for driving under the influence of drugs Wednesday night following a traffic stop on Route 4, police records show.

Jeffrey W. Parker, 33, was stopped by State Police around 10:30 p.m. for an unspecified traffic violation, according to the State Police public information website.

He was found to be impaired by drugs, and because of a prior driving while intoxicated or driving while ability impaired by drugs conviction, was charged with felony DWAI drugs, the website showed.

He also was charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance for possession of unspecified narcotics, records show.

Parker was released pending prosecution in Greenwich Town Court.

