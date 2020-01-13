Man charged with felony for illegal knife
Man charged with felony for illegal knife

MOREAU — A man from Troy was arrested Saturday night after State Police found he had an illegal switchblade knife during a traffic stop on the Northway, authorities said.

George Mott, 24, was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon after a car he was a passenger in was pulled over in the southbound lanes shortly before 9 p.m., according to police.

Mott was found to be wanted on an arrest warrant, and when he was searched was found to have a switchblade, police said. Because Mott has a criminal record, possessing it led to a felony charge, records show.

Mott was released on the new charge, but turned over to Troy Police on the warrant.

