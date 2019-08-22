WILTON — A central New York man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated Thursday morning on Ballard Road, according to police records.
James B. Corcoran, 54, of East Bethany, was arrested by State Police around 1:15 a.m. near Exit 16 of the Northway, according to the agency's public information website.
He was found to be intoxicated, and had at least one prior DWI conviction that elevated the charge to a felony.
Corcoran was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail, but posted bail later Thursday.
