Man charged with felony DWI in Washington County
0 comments

Man charged with felony DWI in Washington County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WHITE CREEK -- A trespassing complaint Tuesday morning led to the arrest of a man on a felony drunken driving charge, police records show.

State Police were sent to Bates Road shortly before 3 a.m. by someone reporting a person trespassing, according to the State Police public information website.

Troopers arrived to find John M. Phelan, 62, of Scotia, in the area, and they determined he was intoxicated and had been driving, the website showed.

He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated because of a prior DWI conviction, and was released pending prosecution in White Creek Town Court.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News