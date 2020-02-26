Man charged with felony DWI in Washington County

WHITE CREEK -- A trespassing complaint Tuesday morning led to the arrest of a man on a felony drunken driving charge, police records show.

State Police were sent to Bates Road shortly before 3 a.m. by someone reporting a person trespassing, according to the State Police public information website.

Troopers arrived to find John M. Phelan, 62, of Scotia, in the area, and they determined he was intoxicated and had been driving, the website showed.

He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated because of a prior DWI conviction, and was released pending prosecution in White Creek Town Court.

