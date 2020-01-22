Man charged with felony DWI in Lake Luzerne

LAKE LUZERNE — A crash on Route 9N during Saturday's snowstorm resulted in the arrest of a Glenville man for felony driving while intoxicated, police said.

Troopers found a damaged vehicle off the west shoulder of the highway around 4:15 p.m., and found the driver inside asleep with an alcoholic beverage in one of his hands, according to State Police.

Police determined the driver, Jeffrey M. Brown, 48, was intoxicated and had at least two prior driving while intoxicated convictions, officials said. He was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.26 percent, more than triple the 0.08 percent threshold for DWI, resulting in felony counts of DWI and aggravated DWI, according to State Police.

Brown was released pending prosecution in Lake Luzerne Town Court.

