GLENS FALLS — A man from Clifton Park was charged with two felonies after he was found to be driving with a 0.28 percent blood alcohol content one night last week, police said.

Glens Falls Police stopped Arrin K. Haley, 35, on Glen Street the night of July 24 after seeing him driving an uninspected vehicle at the bridge to South Glens Falls, officials said.

Haley was found to be intoxicated, and had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, police said.

He also had a suspended or revoked driver's license and at least one prior DWI conviction, which resulted in felony charges of felony driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to police.

Haley was released pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court.

Glens Falls Police Officer Chris Perrilli made the arrest.

