SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man has been charged with felony assault for allegedly hitting a woman in the face with a brick Friday night, police said.
South Glens Falls Police were called to an area on First Street around 11 p.m. for a report of a fight.
They arrived to find two men fighting, and one of the men, Ryan L. Barlow, 45, of First Street, South Glens Falls, fought with officers who tired to break up the fracas, authorities said.
Police then learned that Barlow had allegedly injured a woman a short time earlier by hitting her with a brick, which led to her being treated at Glens Falls Hospital for facial injuries, authorities said.
Officers charged Barlow with second-degree assault, a felony, misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration and noncriminal disorderly conduct, according to South Glens Falls Police.
He was arraigned before Moreau Town Justice Tim Alden and released on his own recognizance.
The man with whom Barlow was fighting, whose name was not released, was charged with disorderly conduct, a noncriminal violation, and released.
South Glens Falls officers Joe Bethel, Kyle Kolar, Chris Kyne and Sgt. Todd Moulthrop investigated the case.
