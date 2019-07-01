GREENFIELD — A Saratoga Springs man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and numerous lesser counts after he drove into several parked cars Saturday night on Plank Road, police said.
No injuries were reported from the 9:57 p.m. hit-and-run crash, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Police said Jonathan R. Higley, 32, was arrested with his damaged vehicle minutes later, and found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.22 percent, nearly triple the 0.08 percent threshold for DWI.
He has at least two prior DWI convictions, which led to felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle counts as well as misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident and failure to use an ignition interlock device and a traffic ticket for failure to keep right, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Higley was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail.
