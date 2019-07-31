WARRENSBURG — A Warrensburg man faces two felony charges and numerous lesser counts after he fled from police who tried to stop him as he drove a motorcycle without headlights on Tuesday night, police said.
Tull N. O'Brien, 21, was found to be drunk and driving without a license, which resulted in felony counts of driving while intoxicated and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Police said he was spotted riding a dirt bike-style motorcycle on River Street without headlights at 10:20 p.m., and when officers sought to stop him he made a u-turn and fled, going to Milton Street and Library Avenue before he stopped.
Police determined O'Brien was intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content of 0.19 percent, and had at least one prior DWI conviction, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
That resulted in the felony charges, and he was also charged with misdemeanor driving without an ignition interlock device and issued multiple traffic tickets. He was released pending prosecution in Warrensburg Town Court.
Sheriff's officers James Riehl, Jeremy Coon and B. Villano handled the case.
