QUEENSBURY — A driver from Corinth was arrested Monday night after he allegedly hit another vehicle while driving drunk and fled the scene, police said.

David W. Lockhart, 55, was arrested shortly after the collision on Pinewood Avenue, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

No injuries were reported. Lockhart was located and found to have a 0.22 percent blood alcohol content, nearly triple the 0.08 percent threshold for intoxication, and was charged with felony driving while intoxicated because he has a prior DWI conviction in Lake Luzerne in 2015, police said in a news release.

Lockhart was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

Sheriff's patrol officers Jesse Pound and Brandon Kinderman handled the case.

