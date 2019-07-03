JOHNBSURG — A Johnsburg man was charged with driving while intoxicated late Monday after he drove a pickup into a house, hitting a car and recreational vehicle in the yard and killing chickens before embedding the pickup in the home's living room.
No injuries were reported from the 11:15 p.m. crash at 802 South Johnsburg Road, just north of the Glen Creek Road intersection, which heavily damaged the home.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said Stephen G. Hitchcock, 44, of Edwards Hill Road, was headed north when he lost control in a left-hand curve and went off the right side of the road across the yard. The truck hit a mailbox, a parked 2008 Toyota Prius and an RV trailer that was being used as a chicken coop. Seven chickens were killed.
The truck eventually plowed several feet into the home's dining room, but the resident, Shannon Eletto, was sleeping in an adjacent room and was not hurt.
The home and vehicles suffered more than $10,000 in damage, but Eletto has been able to stay there while she awaits repairs.
Hitchcock was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.10 percent and was charged with misdemeanor DWI and released, pending prosecution in Johnsburg Town Court.
He told police he had been at Stony Creek Ranch in the hours before the collision, police said.
The property has also been the scene of a 2011 fatal crash and a 2017 murder-suicide.
A 26-year-old man died when his car hit a stone wall on the property in October 2011. In August 2017, a 76-year-old man shot and killed his 71-year-old brother and then killed himself in the home.
Eletto has been renting the home from the person who bought it after the murder-suicide.
