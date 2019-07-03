{{featured_button_text}}

KINGSBURY — A Fort Ann man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dix Avenue and Dean Road that injured two people on Monday night, police records show.

Albert E. Tripp, 59, was charged with misdemeanor DWI after the 10:20 p.m. crash, according to State Police.

Two people were taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Tripp was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent, according to State Police.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Matthew McIntosh of Fort Ann, and the crash remained under investigation.

Tripp was released, pending prosecution in Kingsbury Town Court.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments