{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSBURG — A man from Amsterdam was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday afternoon after a crash on Route 8, police records show.

Michael J. Casey, 23, was not injured in the incident, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m., according to State Police. He was the only driver listed on the State Police public information website as being involved.

Casey was charged with misdemeanor DWI and released pending prosecution in Johnsburg Town Court.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments