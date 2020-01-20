You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with DWI after crash in Glens Falls
Man charged with DWI after crash in Glens Falls

Crash outside The Hyde Collection

A vehicle is towed from a crash scene in front of The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls on Friday night. There was a Director's Circle private event at The Hyde at the time of crash. A Glens Falls man was charged with driving while intoxicated in connection with the accident.

 Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli

GLENS FALLS — A Glens Falls man was charged with driving while intoxicated Friday night after he drove into several parked cars on Warren Street, police said.

No injuries were reported, but cars that belonged to people who were attending a fundraiser at the museum were damaged.

Glens Falls Police said Richard D. Smith Jr., 53, was found to have a 0.17 percent blood alcohol content after the collisions, and was charged with misdemeanor DWI, failure to keep right and passing a red light, police said.

Police said Smith was seen passing through a red light on Warren Street seconds before the crash, as Glens Falls Police Officer James Neal was stopped at the light facing the opposite direction.

Neal turned around to pursue the vehicle, but the crash happened before he was able to catch up to it, police said. 

Police said it appeared the driver was sleeping or unconscious as he went through the light.

Smith was released pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court.

Richard Smith

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

