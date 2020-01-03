Man charged with DWI after 'cat-related' crash in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — A Warrensburg man was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after a crash early Friday that he told police occurred because a cat ran in front of his car, police said.

The driver blamed for the crash suffered minor facial injuries from an airbag that deployed during the 3:06 a.m. collision on Glen Street, near Birch Avenue, according to Glens Falls Police.

Dean L. Moore, 49, was found to have veered out of his lane and hit another vehicle, police said. Moore told police a cat ran in front of his vehicle, causing him to swerve, Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold said. The police report was not complete as of Friday morning, and it was unclear whether the other vehicle was parked or occupied.

Police said Moore was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.19 percent, which led to misdemeanor charges of aggravated DWI and DWI. He was also ticketed for moving from his lane unsafely.

Moore was released, pending prosecution in Glens Falls City Court.

