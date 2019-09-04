QUEENSBURY — A western New York man was jailed Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing a child in Queensbury late last year, police said.
Ryan M. Tait, 21, of Pittsford, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, after an investigation by State Police into allegations he had sexual contact with a child he knew last year, officials said. State Police were contacted last December.
Tait was brought to Warren County to be charged Tuesday, arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.
