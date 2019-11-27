WHITEHALL — A former Whitehall man faces a first-degree robbery charge and lesser counts for allegedly attacking two people and threatening one with a knife before stealing prescription drugs, police said.
State Police said the attack happened in the parking lot of the Budget Inn on Route 4 and was reported Aug. 20.
Authorities said a man and woman reported they had arrived in the motel's parking lot when the were confronted by Travis M. Carosella, 31, a former Vermont man who had been staying at the motel. At least one of the victims knew Carosella.
He allegedly attacked the man, punching him and causing facial injuries, before he pulled out a knife and threatened the man and woman with it, according to police.
The alleged victims said Carosella then grabbed a backpack that the woman was carrying, took it from her and rifled through it to steal Subuxone, a prescription drug used to treat opioid addicts in recovery. A significant black market has developed for Suboxone, as some users believe it gives a high when it is abused.
Carosella fled the area afterward, and State Police determined he was their suspect in the attack and got arrest warrants for him.
He was picked up at Rutland District Court in Rutland, Vermont, on Tuesday afternoon and charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, and misdemeanor counts of assault and menacing, records show.
Carosella, who has a lengthy criminal record in Vermont, was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail. He faces up to 25 years in state prison on the first-degree robbery charge.
State Police from the Granville and Greenwich stations handled the case.
