Man charged for illegal knife in court

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls man was jailed Tuesday after he was found to have an illegal switchblade knife when passing through a metal detector at the Washington County Court complex, police said.

Arvin W. Jabot, 45, was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the knife, which he surrendered to state court officers when arriving at court for an unspecified proceeding, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Police were called, but Jabot left the courthouse before they arrived only to return a short time later. He was arrested without incident.

He was also found to have the prescription drug Suboxone without a prescription, and was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance for the drugs, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Jabot, who has a lengthy criminal record, was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail without bail.

