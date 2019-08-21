{{featured_button_text}}

A Vermont man faces charges in two states after he led police on a high-speed chase from Kingsbury to Fair Haven, Vermont, one morning earlier this month.

Tyrone C. Myette, 33, of Hyde Park, was arrested after he fled from Washington County sheriff's officers who tried to pull him over around 2:30 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 7.

He fled east on Route 4 at high speeds, through Fort Ann and Whitehall, travelling 100 mph at times, before he stopped at a convenience store in Fair Haven, Vermont, police said.

Whitehall Police and Fair Haven Police arrested him, and he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in Vermont, and felony driving while intoxicated in Washington County. He was previously arrested for felony DWI in Fort Ann last October as well.

Myette, who was also wanted on a shoplifting warrant in Vermont, is being held in Marble Valley Correctional Facility pending court action.

