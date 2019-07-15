CORINTH — A family was nearly hit by a stray a round from a high-powered rifle that a man fired in woods more than a half-mile away Sunday night, leading to the alleged shooter's arrest a short time later, police said.
No injuries were reported in the 5:40 p.m. shooting that ended with a .223-caliber round lodged in a child's bedroom wall at a home on Miner Road.
The alleged shooter, Matthew S. Lawrence, 22, of Angel Road, Corinth, was charged with felony reckless endangerment and misdemeanor criminal mischief for endangering residents of the home and damaging their home, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's Capt. Michael Bortell said Lawrence was not accused of intentionally shooting at the home, but said he was firing a high-powered, AR-15-style rifle for reasons that weren't explained. He legally possessed the gun.
"You've got to know what is beyond your target," Bortell said.
The home that was hit was that of Allison Barger, who said she was standing on the back porch when the bullet missed her by about three feet, lodging in her teenage sons' bedroom wall.
Barger said sheriff's officers told the family that Lawrence was seven-tenths of a mile away from her home where he was shooting.
Barger said the family could hear the shots being fired, and believed others ricocheted around their property.
"The guy had been shooting for a while," Barger said. "This was not the only bullet that came into the yard but it's the only one we could find."
Lawrence was released pending prosecution in Corinth Town Court.
