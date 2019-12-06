ARGYLE — A Fort Edward man turned a traffic ticket into a misdemeanor criminal charge by lying to police about his identity during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.
Kyle J. Seeley, 31, was charged with criminal impersonation after State Police pulled him over on county Route 43 around 3 p.m., records show.
He told Trooper Ryan Carrow he didn't have his license and gave the name of his brother, but when Carrow checked the Department of Motor Vehicles database, he saw the picture on the license was not the man he pulled over, police said.
You have free articles remaining.
Confronted with the photographic evidence, Seeley admitted he lied about his name because he knew his driver's license was suspended, according to State Police.
Seeley was released, pending prosecution in Argyle Town Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.