ARGYLE — A Fort Edward man turned a traffic ticket into a misdemeanor criminal charge by lying to police about his identity during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

Kyle J. Seeley, 31, was charged with criminal impersonation after State Police pulled him over on county Route 43 around 3 p.m., records show.

He told Trooper Ryan Carrow he didn't have his license and gave the name of his brother, but when Carrow checked the Department of Motor Vehicles database, he saw the picture on the license was not the man he pulled over, police said.

Confronted with the photographic evidence, Seeley admitted he lied about his name because he knew his driver's license was suspended, according to State Police.

Seeley was released, pending prosecution in Argyle Town Court.

