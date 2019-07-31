HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls man has been charged in connection with a suspicious fire last week that damaged his estranged wife's home, according to police.
The fire damaged the exterior siding at 9 North St. just after noon on July 24, but did not cause any structural damage or any injuries. A neighbor who spotted the flames doused them with a garden hose.
Fire officials deemed it suspicious, and investigators learned that a man had been seen around the exterior of the home a short time earlier, but he had fled before Hudson Falls firefighters or police arrived, authorities said. The home was occupied at the time.
Hudson Falls Police later determined that the man was 38-year-old Steven C. Roberts, who had formerly lived in the multi-family home and whose estranged wife lived there.
There had been strife between the two that had resulted in a no-contact order of protection being issued in Washington County Family Court and a prior misdemeanor criminal contempt conviction for Roberts in June.
Police located and questioned Roberts, who told police he had been smoking a cigarette on the side of the house, under a carport, and discarded the butt near bags of garbage that had been left there. The bags apparently ignited and caught vinyl siding on fire as well as items nearby such as a snow shovel and toys.
"Luckily one of the neighbors was outside filling up a kiddie pool and noticed the smoke," Hudson Falls Police Detective John Kibling said.
Hudson Falls Police Chief Scott Gillis said Roberts has not been accused of intentionally setting the fire, but the police investigation was ongoing and additional charges are possible.
The home is next door to 11 North St., where 18-year-old Ashley Coltrain died in an arson fire set by her then boyfriend. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is serving a state prison sentence.
Roberts was charged with felony counts of aggravated family offense and criminal contempt and misdemeanor reckless endangerment, police records show. He was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail without bail.
Kibling, Sgt. Jeff Gaulin and Patrolman Dave Costello handled the case, assisted by Washington County fire investigators and Hudson Falls and Kingsbury firefighters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.