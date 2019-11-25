{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE — A one-vehicle crash on Route 22 late Friday resulted in the arrest of a man from Putnam being charged with drunken driving, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the 9:52 p.m. incident, during which a vehicle drove off the highway, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the driver, Jonathyn F. Granger, 26,told police he swerved to avoid a deer.

Police said he was found to be intoxicated, with a 0.17 percent blood alcohol content, more than double the 0.08 percent threshold for driving while intoxicated, police said. He was charged with misdemeanor DWI and released pending prosecution in Granville Town Court.

Sheriff's Deputy Matt Jackson handled the case.

