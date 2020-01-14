Man caught trying to smuggle blades into prison
Man caught trying to smuggle blades into prison

FORT ANN — A New York City man was arrested Saturday after he was caught giving ceramic blades to an inmate he was visiting, police said.

Dashawn C. Esterene, 27, was charged after staff at Great Meadow Correctional Facility noticed a suspicious exchange in a visitation room at the maximum-security prison Saturday afternoon.

A guard recovered two blades and Esterene was turned over to State Police, who charged him with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance, records show.

Esterene was arraigned and released, pending prosecution in Fort Ann Town Court.

