BOLTON – A man was seriously injured while horseback riding Saturday.
A man, who was not identified by Bolton police, was bucked off his horse just after 10 a.m.
Bolton police responded to the scene and called for LifeNet to send a helicopter. At the time, the man was having trouble breathing and had a serious head wound.
But an ambulance later transported him to Albany Medical Center Hospital and LifeNet was canceled.
Bolton police did not know his condition Saturday afternoon.
