BOLTON – A man was seriously injured while horseback riding Saturday.

A man, who was not identified by Bolton police, was bucked off his horse just after 10 a.m.

Bolton police responded to the scene and called for LifeNet to send a helicopter. At the time, the man was having trouble breathing and had a serious head wound.

But an ambulance later transported him to Albany Medical Center Hospital and LifeNet was canceled.

Bolton police did not know his condition Saturday afternoon.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.

