BOLTON – The man who was bucked off his horse on Saturday has been identified as David Saffer.
Saffer, 74, was found in the middle of the driveway on a private right-of-way on Deerfield Lane after being thrown from the horse at about 10 a.m., according to Bolton Police. Safer was not wearing a helmet.
Saffer was transported by ambulance to Albany Medical Center.
His condition was not available.
Saffer was formerly the executive director of the Council for Prevention
