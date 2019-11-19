FORT EDWARD -- A Hudson Falls man who was caught in a police sting earlier this year when he wanted to have sex with a 12-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday to two felonies and is headed to prison for 12 years.
Jeffrey S. Prime's legal problems don't end with the resolution of his case in Washington County, though.
After he was released on bail for his February sex sting arrest in Hudson Falls, Prime was ensnared in another undercover police investigation during which he allegedly shared child pornography with another person. So charges are expected in Warren County in that case in light of the resolution in Washington County.
Prime, 27, pleaded guilty last week in Washington County Court to attempted first-degree criminal sexual act and possessing a sexual performance by a child, both felonies. He agreed to a sentence that is to include 12 years in state prison to be followed by 11 years on parole.
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said Prime responded to an online classified ad from a person who advertised himself as the uncle of a 12-year-old girl who wanted to involve his niece in a sex act with another man.
"He made arrangements to meet with the uncle and he would bring the 12-year-old. There was a fairly graphic exchange," Jordan said.
They met in a parking lot in the Hudson Falls area and talked about the planned encounter, including whether Prime brought condoms.
When police swooped in to arrest him though, he told officers that he was glad they were there, as he was about to call 911 to report what was going on.
The guilty pleas also satisfy what could have been hundreds of charges for possessing a large cache of thousands child pornography that was found on Prime's electronic devices after his arrest by State Police last February.
He is also expected to face charges in Warren County related to the alleged transmission of child pornography to another person after the sting arrest, authorities said.
Prime's lawyer, Daniel Smalls of Schenectady, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Prime has a criminal record that included an April 2018 robbery arrest in Queensbury. Robbery and assault charges are still pending in Queensbury Town Court in that case.
He is being held in Washington County Jail pending sentencing next month by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
