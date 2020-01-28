Man awaiting trial on drug counts arrested again

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Lake George man who was arrested last month for allegedly selling heroin and crack cocaine from a Queensbury motel was arrested again Monday after he was caught with more heroin, police said.

Rakim L. Johnson, 28, was pulled over by State Police in the northbound lanes of the Northway around 7:30 a.m. for unspecified traffic violations, records show.

He was found to have a significant quantity of heroin, which led to two felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to State Police.

Johnson is also facing felony drug counts in connection with a December arrest by State Police at a Route 9 motel, where he and a co-defendant were charged after investigators learned drugs were being sold from the motel, authorities said.

He was released on his own recognizance in that case, as felony drug charges are no longer eligible for bail under new state laws. And he was also released Monday, since getting re-arrested while free on an earlier arrest also don't make him eligible for bail.

