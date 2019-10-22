CORINTH – A mugging in Corinth led to the arrest of three men Monday.
It began on Oct. 18, when a man reported that he had been mugged by two men in an alley between Fourth and Fifth Streets, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.
The men stole money from the victim and left him injured, though the injuries were not life-threatening.
After an investigation, deputies arrested Renick A. Blanchard, 19, of Greenfield, on a felony charge of robbery in the 2nd degree. Deputies also arrested Alec S. Blanchard, 20, of Greenfield, and Chauncey E. Musco, 21, of Hadley, on a felony charge of conspiracy in the 4th degree.
The two Blanchards were arraigned in the Town of Corinth Court and released to pretrial services. Musco was released on an appearance ticket for a later date.
