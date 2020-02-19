Man arrested in Northway drug case

SCHROON — A traffic stop on the Northway on Tuesday led to a felony charge against a St. Lawrence County man.
Malacoix T. Prior, 24, of Brasher Falls, was pulled over in the southbound lanes by State Police around 4:15 p.m. for an unspecified traffic issue, records show.
He was found to have over a pound of marijuana, which resulted in a felony count of criminal possession of marijuana. Police did not say how much was seized.
Prior was released pending prosecution in Schroon Town Court.
While state officials have discussed legalizing marijuana, it is still illegal under state law.