Man arrested in Northway drug case
0 comments

Man arrested in Northway drug case

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SCHROON — A traffic stop on the Northway on Tuesday led to a felony charge against a St. Lawrence County man.

Malacoix T. Prior, 24, of Brasher Falls, was pulled over in the southbound lanes by State Police around 4:15 p.m. for an unspecified traffic issue, records show.

He was found to have over a pound of marijuana, which resulted in a felony count of criminal possession of marijuana. Police did not say how much was seized.

Prior was released pending prosecution in Schroon Town Court.

While state officials have discussed legalizing marijuana, it is still illegal under state law.

0 comments
0
3
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
After 60 years, mystery of missing sub is revealed
Local

After 60 years, mystery of missing sub is revealed

  • 7 min to read

The story behind the missing Baby Whale submarine on Lake George has been a mystery for decades. Now, a 73-year-old local man — a young teenager in 1960 — has decided to use this story to confess to stealing the sub and sinking it and to explain why.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News