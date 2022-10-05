Man arrested in connection with church vandalism

GLENS FALLS — Police arrested a man on Tuesday they say is responsible for vandalism at St. Mary's Catholic Church in August.

Michael W. Briggs, 27, of Lake George, was arrested by Glens Falls Police and charged with two misdemeanors in connection with vandalism that occurred at the Glens Falls church on Aug. 20, when several statues and outdoor event tents were written on and defaced.

According to police, Briggs allegedly damaged church property and painted graffiti on a statue, a storage shed and an outdoor canopy. He was identified through surveillance video police collected from the area. Police said this was an isolated incident and Briggs appears to have no connection to the church.

He was arraigned in Glens Falls City Court and released with an appearance ticket.

In August, Tim McNulty, a trustee of St. Mary’s, said the Glens Falls Police Department was notified after the incident and an initial report was filed, with a follow-up to be made later that week. McNulty said the church was waiting to hear back from the police department weeks after the incident.

The Post-Star initially reported “Allah” was written on three sides of the church’s tent, which McNulty said would have to be painted over, but the church does not believe this was done by a Muslim group.

“We do not believe there is a Muslim sect in Glens Falls targeting Catholics, but we do believe this should be investigated as a hate crime,” he said in August.

McNulty said the statues would need to be replaced due to stains on the stone.