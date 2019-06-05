SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A Queensbury man was charged with robbery Tuesday for allegedly beating a man and stealing more than $1,000 from him, police said.
Justin M. Bizarro, 32, of Corinth Road, allegedly punched an 18-year-old man repeatedly, breaking facial bones and causing rib injuries, when he attacked the man at his home in South Glens Falls on Saturday night, according to South Glens Falls Police. He stole more than $1,000 in cash from the victim, according to police.
The two men know each other, and a "property dispute" between the men resulted in the confrontation. It was unclear whether any of the money was recovered.
Bizarro was charged with second-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies, and misdemeanor assault, police said in a news release.
Bizarro was arraigned before Moreau Town Justice Timothy Alden and released on his own recognizance.
South Glens Falls Police officers Joe Bethel, Ed Stangle and Sgt. Jason Martin handled the case.
