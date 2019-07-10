GLENS FALLS — A former Glens Falls man who fled the state when he was being sought for the theft of a purse and credit card was arrested Monday after police received a tip he was in Pottersville, police said.
Jason R. Sweet Sr., 45, was arrested on a warrant that was issued in Glens Falls in December 2016 for the theft of a purse from an acquaintance, according to Glens Falls Police. He was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and misdemeanor petit larceny, police records show.
The purse contained $750 in cash and at least one credit card, police said.
Sweet left the state and went south for an extended period of time, before Glens Falls Police received a tip he was working in a wood lot off Exit 26 of the Northway as of Monday.
Sweet was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail.
Glens Falls Police Detective Sgt. Seth French made the arrest, assisted by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
