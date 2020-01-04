Man arrested for car theft in Queensbury
Man arrested for car theft in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls man was charged with grand larceny on Thursday for allegedly stealing a Chevrolet Cavalier that an acquaintance loaned to him, police said.

Michael S. McFadden, 33, was arrested in connection with a complaint made in November about the theft of the 2002 Cavalier, valued at $400.

The owner loaned it to McFadden to have its value appraised, but McFadden didn't return it, according to State Police. The car has not been recovered.

McFadden was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.

