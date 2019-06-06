GLENS FALLS — A three-time felon was arrested Thursday in connection with the March gunpoint robbery of the Stewart's Shops store in Glens Falls, police said.
Price E. Gibbs, 38, was charged with second-degree robbery and attempted escape, both felonies, after police located him at a home in Montcalm Apartments in Glens Falls, according to Glens Falls Police.
The attempted escape charge was brought because police said he tried to free himself from shackles after he was arrested Thursday morning.
Gibbs was charged in connection with the March 23 robbery of the convenience store at the intersection of Broad Street and Hudson Avenue. A store clerk told police a man with a mask displayed a portion of what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money.
The clerk refused to hand over the cash, but the man grabbed three packs of cigarettes and fled.
The robbery was caught on surveillance video, and Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Peter Casertino said investigators quickly identified Gibbs as a potential suspect.
He is on parole for a 2017 felony drug conviction in Washington County Court, but had absconded and a parole violation warrant had been issued for him, officials said.
Casertino said detectives received a tip about a possible location for him Thursday morning, and he was found and questioned.
He confessed, but told police he did not have a gun, Casertino said. No gun was recovered.
Glens Falls Police Detective Sgt. Kyle Diamond, Detective Sgt. Seth French, Casertino, State Police and the state Division of Parole were involved in the investigation.
Gibbs was arraigned Thursday afternoon before Glens Falls Judge Gary Hobbs, Warren County First Assistant Public Defender Brian Pilatzke entering a not guilty plea on his behalf.
Hobbs sent Gibbs to Warren County Jail without bail, as no bail could be set because of his prior record.
Hobbs also issued an order of protection, barring him from having contact with the store clerk or going to the store.
The second-degree robbery charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Gibbs has an adult criminal record that stretches back to 1997, when he was charged with burglary in Glens Falls at the age of 16. He has multiple theft-, assault- and drug-related convictions since, having served state prison terms for felony convictions in 2002 and 2017.
