Man arrested after 25-mile high-speed chase in Washington County

A Granville man was arrested early Thursday after a 100 mph chase that stretched from the village of Granville to Hudson Falls, a pursuit that began when the suspect stopped outside the Granville Police Department station and repeatedly revved his car's engine, police said.
The 40-minute chase wounds its way from Potter Avenue in Granville to Route 149, then through back roads to county Route 30 to Route 40. The chase continued through Argyle on county Route 43 to Route 196 before the driver stopped just outside the Hudson Falls village line, Granville Police Sgt. Ryan Pedone said.
Pedone estimated the chase stretched over 25 miles.
The driver, 33-year-old Christopher Crum, got out of his car and did not surrender willingly at that point, fighting with officers from several police agencies who sought to get him into custody, authorities said.
Pedone gave the following account of the arrest:
Officers in the Granville police station heard a car outside the station revving its engine loudly around 11:40 p.m. Officer Ronnie Taylor investigated and spotted the Honda Accord at a nearby apartment complex. But when he sought to approach the driver, the car sped off at more than 80 mph in the village, stopping nearby at the intersection of routes 22 and 149.
When Taylor got out of his car to talk to the driver, the car sped off again on Route 149, winding its way to back roads. A check of the registration found that the Vermont license plates it had were not active, so the pursuit continued through Hartford to Argyle and Kingsbury and just east of Hudson Falls, where Crum got out of the car and began yelling at officers.
"On Route 40 is where he opened it up over 100 mph," Pedone said.
But Crum also slowed down to 50 mph at times, and with little traffic on the road, police were able to stay with him, which eventually prompted him to stop.
"He said he stopped because he couldn't get rid of the red (police) lights," Pedone said.
He was taken into custody moments later without any injuries, but was found to be drunk with a 0.23 percent blood alcohol content, Pedone said.
Crum was charged with misdemeanor counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a controlled substance for having cocaine and unlawful fleeing of a police officer, as well as numerous traffic tickets that include failure to comply and speeding, according to police.
The charges are no longer eligible for bail under New York state law. Crum was released pending prosecution in numerous jurisdictions where the chase occurred.
Taylor, Pedone and Granville Police Officer Keith Seebode handled the case, assisted by Washington County sheriff's officers and State Police.
