Man arrested after 25-mile high-speed chase in Washington County

A Granville man was arrested early Thursday after a 100 mph chase that stretched from the village of Granville to Hudson Falls, a pursuit that began when the suspect stopped outside the Granville Police Department station and repeatedly revved his car's engine, police said.

The 40-minute chase wounds its way from Potter Avenue in Granville to Route 149, then through back roads to county Route 30 to Route 40. The chase continued through Argyle on county Route 43 to Route 196 before the driver stopped just outside the Hudson Falls village line, Granville Police Sgt. Ryan Pedone said.

Pedone estimated the chase stretched over 25 miles.

The driver, 33-year-old Christopher Crum, got out of his car and did not surrender willingly at that point, fighting with officers from several police agencies who sought to get him into custody, authorities said.

Pedone gave the following account of the arrest:

Officers in the Granville police station heard a car outside the station revving its engine loudly around 11:40 p.m. Officer Ronnie Taylor investigated and spotted the Honda Accord at a nearby apartment complex. But when he sought to approach the driver, the car sped off at more than 80 mph in the village, stopping nearby at the intersection of routes 22 and 149.

